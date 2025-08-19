Ex-Detroit police officer charged in domestic violence case

The Brief A former DPD officer is charged in a domestic violence assault. Justice Calvin is facing assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, larceny from the person, and domestic violence. Calvin allegedly attacked and pointed a gun at a woman he shares children with in January.



A former Detroit police officer has been charged in the assault of a 26-year-old woman.

The backstory:

Justice Calvin, 31, is accused in a domestic violence incident involving a St. Clair Shores woman with which they have children in common.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 26, 2025, Calvin followed the victim to the parking lot of a nursing home on Schaefer in Detroit.

He then allegedly got out of his vehicle in full uniform and pointed his gun at the victim before removing her from the passenger side of her vehicle and physically assaulting her.

Calvin turned himself in to the DPD's 2nd Precinct on Aug. 19.

Justice Calvin has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, larceny from the person, and domestic violence.