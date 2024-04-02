Former Flint resident pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor relative

article

A 53-year-old man who impregnated a minor relative pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s, according the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Tyrone Anthony Jones of Scottsboro, Alabama was a former resident of Flint, where the assaults took place between 2002 and 2003, the prosecutor's office released. On Tuesday, Jones pleaded guilty to 31 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Jones assaulted the victim dozens of times as she lived with him and his wife in Flint, Prosecutor David Leyton said in the release. The defendant impregnated the victim, who gave birth to the baby at the age of 13.

Shortly after giving birth, Jones moved to Alabama and the victim and her child moved to a different state.

"In September of 2022, the victim made a formal criminal complaint with the City of Flint Police Department alleging the assaults and Jones was charged," according to the prosecutor. "There is no statute of limitations for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree in Michigan."

Jones' sentencing is scheduled for May 6.

"I want to credit the survivor of these appalling sexual assaults for showing tremendous strength and courage for coming forward to make sure that Jones was held accountable for his unforgivable acts," Leyton said.