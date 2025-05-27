Former GOP Speaker agrees with pushback against state's 'corporate welfare' plan

The Brief Currently, some Republicans and Democrats have aligned against the governor's plan they call "corporate welfare." Former GOP House Speaker Jase Bolger recently did an interview where he weighed in on the situation. Bolger agrees with the effort and says business incentives used by southern states should be considered.



Jase Bolger is the former GOP House Speaker who is part of a very unusual alliance.

What they're saying:

Conservative Republicans have locked arms with progressive Democrats in the legislature - their plan is to quash Governor Gretchen Whitmer's incentive packages to dole out money to get more jobs.

Those progressives and conservatives call the program "corporate welfare" - and Bolger agrees.

"Yes I do, and it's not working," he said.

The current House GOP Speaker Matt Hall is leading this charge against the governor to get rid of these incentives.

Bolger, who now runs the West Michigan Policy forum argues that cash windfalls and tax breaks should be the last thing offered, and the first thing, is what they should be doing down south.

"When you look at southern states they've got things like no income tax, they've got things like right to work, they've got a much better unemployment system, workers comp system and legal structure. There are a lot of underlying (things) like cutting red tape.

"The incentives - if they happen, they are the last thing. not the first thing."

When Governor Rick Synder was elected, he opposed financial incentives and did "gardening" to keep jobs here.

However, by the time he left office, he too, was doling out the money. Bolger argued that Snyder was wrong.

"I think he was," he said. "He had the first part (on gardening) right. I think the second part he got badgered into doing it."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer argued if Michigan doesn't offer these dollars it amounts to unilateral disarmament, meaning other states will poach the jobs here, while the governor watches. She does not want that.

This political tug of war continues on Mackinac Island at a political business conference with the winner yet to be determined.

The Source: This report is from an interview with Jase Bolger.

Former Michigan GOP House Speaker Jase Bolger.



