Former Hazel Park police officer pleads guilty to embezzlement, ordered to pay $68K in restitution

A former Hazel Park police detective has pleaded guilty to embezzlement after he was charged with running a criminal enterprise after he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in public funds from the city.

Sean Boucher, a resident of Warren who was employed at the Hazel Park Police Department had been in charge of the funds collected from cars forfeited in drunk driving cases. He was accused of stealing $68,000 last February and was charged with three felonies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Boucher, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50 and faces up to 10 years in jail.

As part of his plea agreement, Boucher was ordered to pay $68,220 in restitution. He was also ordered to relinquish his Michigan law enforcement certification. His sentence has yet to be determined by a court.

Boucher reportedly began stealing from the public asset forfeiture fund in January 2012 when he was 42 years old. After he was initially accused of theft in 2017, the police chief at the time said he felt betrayed.

"He was one of the most trusted and respected members of the police department and that's why he was in the position that he was," said Chief Martin Barner in 2017. He said the funds were meant to go into the evidence room before being periodically transferred to the treasurer's office.

"But as we've learned now - that wasn't quite happening."

Boucher was suspended without pay before resigning a short time later.

Four years and an FBI investigation later, the former detective was charged.

"Securing this plea is a testament to the collaboration between our local and federal partners involved in this case," state Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "We remain committed to ensuring those who took an oath to serve the public are held accountable when that position is exploited for personal gain."

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.