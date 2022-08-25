Former Hillsdale County deputy accused of using badge to have sex with woman ordered to trial

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy who allegedly used his position to coerce a woman into sex will stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is accused of arranging for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Ky. Once she was there, he allegedly used his badge to take her out of the facility to have sex with her.

He faces two counts of misconduct in office. Barkley was bound over to trial by Judge Michael J. Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County.

Other potential victims are asked to report it to Det/Sgt. Matt Young of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7960, or Det. Ted Johnson of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-323-8492.

"The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust" Nessel said.