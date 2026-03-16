Former Hillsdale County man in court for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors in 2025

The Brief A former Michigan man who lives in Kentucky was arraigned in court for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors. Officials say he was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office in October 2025. He will next appear in court on March 25.



A former resident of Hillsdale County was arraigned on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

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Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Monday that 58-year-old Kevin Murphy, a Kentucky resident who is from Michigan, was arraigned for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors in 2025.

Officials say Murphy was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office in October 2025.

A week ago, Murphy was extradited to Michigan from Kentucky through Operation Survivor Justice, a partnership between the Michigan Department of Attorney General, county prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate, arrest and return to Michigan fugitive offenders with outstanding sexual assault warrants.

"I continue to be grateful for the success of Operation Survivor Justice to extradite fugitives accused of heinous sexual assaults back to Michigan," said Nessel. "We will continue to work to apprehend and prosecute offenders to pursue justice for survivors."

What's next:

Murphy will next appear in court on March 25.