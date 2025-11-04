Former Huron Valley prison corrections officer accused of having sex with inmates

article

The Brief A man who worked as a corrections officer at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility allegedly was caught having sex with inmates. Joshua Lee is now facing four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.



A former corrections officer at the Huron Valley women's prison in Ypsilanti allegedly had sex with inmates, according to the Michigan attorney general.

Joshua Lee, 22, of Wyandotte, is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for sex acts with women who were locked up at the facility.

"I want to thank both the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police for their swift action in investigating these allegations," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Everyone deserves protection from sexual abuse, and Michigan has laws in place to keep people safe in our correctional facilities. My office will continue to hold accountable those who seek to use their positions of authority to abuse those under their care."

Big picture view:

Nessel is using this case as an example of why state laws should change. According to the AG, Michigan law currently criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers, but there is no statute specifically addressing sexual penetration.

Because of this, Lee is charged with second-degree CSC even though the incidents allegedly involved penetration. Nessel said she believes the laws should be updated so that first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct explicitly cover sexual penetration by corrections staff.

"Our laws should match the severity of the crime, and this type of alleged sexual misconduct by corrections staff is a serious violation," Nessel said. "Updating these statutes will strengthen protections for inmates and ensure that penalties appropriately match the offense."