Former Macomb County priest found guilty of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct

A former Macomb County priest was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Neil Kalina was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985. He was first charged in 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, Calif.

A jury found him guilty of the two charges but not guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The second-degree charges carry 15-year sentences.

"This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice."