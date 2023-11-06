Former Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer announces run for Stabenow's Senate seat

article

Peter Meijer is running for Senate, the former congressman announced Monday morning.

Meijer hopes to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring.

"My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation," he said. "We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future."

Meijer, a Republican, only served one term as a congressional representative for West Michigan's third district before he was ousted in last year's primary by a pro-Trump Republican. He had voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot.

This summer, Meijer's potential Senate run came to light when he filed an exploratory committee for the seat.

On the other side of the aisle are Democrats Elissa Slotkin and Hill Harper. Both have announced campaigns for Senate.