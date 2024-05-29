Former Michigan corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate, smuggling them contraband

A former corrections officer at a Michigan prison is facing charges after authorities allege she had sex with an inmate and smuggled contraband to the inmate.

Cara Wozniak is charged with committing a sex act with a ward and providing contraband in prison.

According to federal authorities, Wozniak allegedly smuggled contraband to an inmate at FCI Milan from April 2023 through November 2023 and had sex with the inmate in September of that year. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not specify what the contraband was, though authorities said contraband is defined as prohibited materials which can reasonably be expected to cause physical injury or adversely affect the security, safety, or good order of the institution.

"Every day, federal corrections officers display uncompromising integrity in carrying out their duties and maintaining the safety and security of our federal prisons," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "Unfortunately, the allegations in today’s indictment reflect a failure on the part of one corrections officer to maintain that standard. Sexual misconduct by prison officials compromises the safety and security of the whole institution and is completely unacceptable at Milan or any other correctional facility."

If convicted, Wozniak could spend up to 15 years in prison.