Former Michigan corrections officer seen on video assaulting inmate heads to trial

A former corrections officer in mid-Michigan was ordered to trial this week in connection with the assault of an inmate.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Christopher Cluley was working at the Isabella County Jail in April 2020. An inmate who had an argument with another corrections officer was being transferred when Cluley allegedly grabbed him.

Officials said video showed Cluley spin the inmate around and push him into the cell door before pushing him into the wall next to the cell door. Then, after walking the inmate to the new cell, video showed Cluley push the inmate to the ground, where the inmate cried out in pain when he hit the floor.

The inmate's left knee was fractured, authorities said.

Cluley was placed on administrative leave while the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department conducted an internal investigation. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department then contacted the Michigan State Police (MSP) and MSP’s Special Investigation Section completed their own investigation and referred the matter to the Department of Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.

"This case was the result of our public integrity team scrutinizing Mr. Cluley’s conduct to ensure the oath to protect and serve was not neglected," Nessel said. "We look forward to moving to trial."