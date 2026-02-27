Former Michigan defensive graduate assistant under investigation for alleged sexual assault

The Brief Ann Arbor police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault. Details have yet to be released. Sources in Atlanta confirm that the Falcons let him go just a few weeks after announcing they were hiring him.



For the second time in as many months, another scandal rocks the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This time, it involves a former coach who was fired from an NFL team on Friday.

Big picture view:

Ann Arbor police are investigating allegations of a sexual assault. They say the suspect is Latroy Lewis, a former UM defensive graduate assistant and defensive analyst. Police say the alleged assault happened back in December 2024 while Lewis worked for the University of Michigan under former football coach Sherrone Moore.

Details have yet to be released. Sources in Atlanta confirm that the Falcons let him go just a few weeks after announcing they were hiring him.

News hit the campus quickly.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to the University of Michigan. They provided this statement:

"These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.