Former Michigan football standout Craig Roh dies at 33 from cancer

Former University of Michigan football standout Craig Roh has died after losing his battle with cancer, his wife annouced online.

His wife Chelsea Roh announced his passing on X, formerly Twitter, that he had died on Feb. 26 from Stage IV colon cancer.

"This is @mrschelsearoh, Craig’s wife. I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she wrote. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned… Many have asked how they can help, I’ve attached our GoFundMe to this post."

A GoFundMe can be found HERE to go towards medical expenses, future schooling for his 2-year-old son Max and for his wife Chelsea.

Roh, originally a highly touted four-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, already had ties to the state of Michigan with his father playing basketball at Grand Valley State.

Roh played for the Wolverines from 2009 to 2012 and started a program-record 51 consecutive games -20 at outside linebacker, 29 at defensive end and two at defensive tackle. He earned freshman All-American, All-Big Ten, Top Michigan Defensive Lineman and won a BCS Sugar Bowl.

After playing a season in the NFL he went to the Canadian Football League where he played for the BC Lions and then went to Winnipeg where he won a CFL Grey Cup championship.

On the family's GoFundMe, it said "Craig did not want to go public with his diagnosis and battle because, in true Craig fashion, he did not want the attention to be on him. From chemo, to targeted therapy, to clinical trials at MD Anderson and in Honduras, Craig was resilient till the very end."

Photo from GoFundMe

Reaction has poured in from former Michigan teammates including offensive tackle Taylor Lewan who was also his high school teammate.

"Without Craig I never (would) have the opportunity to live the life I do now. I would have never made it to college, never go to the NFL, and never be sitting in the position I am today," Lewan wrote in part. "So Craig Roh really and truly did change my life for the better.

"I'm heartbroken for his wife Chelsea and their young son who now has to grow up without his father."

Former wide receiver Roy Roundtree weighed in: "Love you brother. So sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences. You were a DUDE and your film will forever live on!"

Former quarterback Denard Robinson shared his thoughts: "A true Michigan man my brother I’m praying for your family!!! This saddens me! #Callyourfriends."

Current head coach Sherrone Moore posted "I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program’s all-time leader in career starts. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine."

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Craig Roh #88 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a 35-31 over Notre Dame Fighting Irish with Mike Martin #68 at Michigan Stadium on September 10, 2010 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



