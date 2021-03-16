Former Michigan insurance agent sentenced after embezzling thousands from elderly client

A former insurance agent from Paw Paw was sentenced Monday to probation and ordered to pay restitution of about $70,000 after he embezzled thousands from an elderly client.

Brian Lietzau, 60, will be on probation for 36 months. He will be on house arrest for six of those months. He also must pay the restitution to the estate of his victim, who has since died.

The sentence is part of a plea deal after Lietzau pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, in February.

He also surrendered his license to practice insurance.

He previously owned Farm Bureau-Lietzau Insurance. According to officials, Lietzau embezzled the money from the victim between November 2012 and November 2013 while serving as her fiduciary and power of attorney. He did this while the client was in the hospital and after she had died, officials said.