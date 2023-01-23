Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says

article

The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time, was off duty and at his home when he threatened to hurt the teens as they rode Bird Scooters in an apartment parking lot in September 2022. He then allegedly hit one of the teens in the chest with a flashlight. Most of the encounter was recorded by one of the teens.

Cecchini and the teens argued until police arrived.

Amid the investigation, Cecchini announced his retirement on Oct. 2, 2022.

On Monday, Nessel said that Cecchini was charged with assault and battery.

"No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority," Nessel said.