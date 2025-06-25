Expand / Collapse search

Former Oakland County teacher accused of sex crimes against student after telling another teacher

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 25, 2025 11:19am EDT
    • A Waterford Township teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teen student in 2023.
    • She was charged with criminal sexual conduct after another teacher reported the crime. 

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former teacher at a school in Waterford Township allegedly told another teacher that she was having sex with a student - an admission that led to charges against her.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac is now facing three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges for the alleged crimes.

The backstory:

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Sanroman allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old boy in 2023. At one point, she told another teacher about this relationship, and that teacher reported it.

"This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation."

The Source: This information is from an Oakland County Prosecutor's Office press release.

