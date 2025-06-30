Former Oakland County teacher arraigned on sex crime charges after alleged relationship with student

article

The Brief Jocelynn Sanroman is accused of having sex with a student and telling another teacher at Oakside Prep Academy about it. That teacher reported the alleged crime and an investigation began. Sanroman is facing three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.



A former teacher in Waterford Township who allegedly told another teacher that she had sex with a student was arraigned on sex crime charges Monday.

Jocelynn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged crimes.

The backstory:

While working at Oakside Prep Academy, Sanroman allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old boy in 2023. She then told another teacher about it, and that teacher reported the crime, launching an investigation.

Last week, criminal sexual conduct charges were issued against Sanroman.

What they're saying:

A school spokesperson responded to the allegations, calling them troubling.

"These are troubling allegations that are unsettling to everyone in our school community. While privacy rights and the ongoing legal process limit the details I can share, what I can say is that school leadership acted immediately after learning about these allegations.

"Standing firm in our core value to behave with care and do the right thing always, we strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remains our top priority."