Former President Obama campaigning for Kamala Harris in Detroit

Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign for Kamala Harris on Tuesday in Detroit.

Though the details of his visit are not public, he is expected to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the vice president as the election nears.

Obama has been traveling the country in support of Harris. Over the weekend, he spoke in Las Vegas, calling for voters to elect Harris.

"So, I get why people are looking to shake things up. It's understandable. I understand that. What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you," he said.

With only two weeks to go, the swing state has been and continues to be an important stop for both the Harris and Trump campaigns.

Harris was in the state four times in the past week, and she'll be back later this week. Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Michigan to celebrate the start of early voting Saturday. Early voting has started in some communities, but statewide early voting officially kicks off on Oct. 26.

This week's visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting is underway in some communities.