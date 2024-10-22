Expand / Collapse search

Former President Obama campaigning for Kamala Harris in Detroit

By
Published  October 22, 2024 7:10am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

Barrack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit on Tuesday to encourage voters to elect Kamala Harris. He is traveling around the country as he rallies for the vice president.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign for Kamala Harris on Tuesday in Detroit.

Though the details of his visit are not public, he is expected to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the vice president as the election nears.

Obama has been traveling the country in support of Harris. Over the weekend, he spoke in Las Vegas, calling for voters to elect Harris.

"So, I get why people are looking to shake things up. It's understandable. I understand that. What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Metro Detroit, this time with Liz Cheney

Harris stumped in Metro Detroit, but this time with conservative former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

With only two weeks to go, the swing state has been and continues to be an important stop for both the Harris and Trump campaigns.

Harris was in the state four times in the past week, and she'll be back later this week. Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Michigan to celebrate the start of early voting Saturday. Early voting has started in some communities, but statewide early voting officially kicks off on Oct. 26.

This week's visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting is underway in some communities.

