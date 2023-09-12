Former Roseville police officer charged with having child porn

From police officer – to potential felon, a former Roseville officer of the law has been charged with having child porn.



FOX 2: "Issiah this is Jessica with FOX 2."

Behind the door, at his Warren home, 23-year-old Issiah Rumbley was wearing the same Nike T-shirt as the one in his mug shot.



FOX 2: "Do you have anything you want to say sir? Do you want me to turn the camera off and we can talk off-camera?"

A very faint "No," from Rumbley – and that was it.

He’s out after posting a $5,000 bail Tuesday night, charged earlier in the day with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and another for using a computer to commit a crime.



"It’s a sad day, it's a young man, who had his whole career in front of him and made some bad life decisions, very bad," said Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin.

Berlin says he was told about the Michigan State Police investigation last February after a search warrant was performed at Rumbley’s home and found the alleged child porn.

Within hours, he was put on leave and then the chief tells us, that a parallel internal investigation was launched.

"We found serious issues we were moving towards termination in the officer decided to resign prior to the termination hearing," Berlin said.

Rumbley quit in June. Interviews, during that internal investigation, revealed Rumbley’s alleged perverted, pattern of behavior.

FOX 2: "Is it in the same vein as what MSP found or allegedly found?"

"Yes," Berlin said.

Prior to transferring to Roseville – sources say us he was with Detroit police. But before being hired in Roseville, Berlin says an extensive background was done on Rumbley by an investigator with more than 20 years of experience.

"There’s no crystal ball, this surprised me," he said.

During his time with Roseville – he had no prior disciplinary action and no prior criminal history according to Wayne County court records.

"Now he’s in the system," Berlin said. "And he’ll have to answer for his decisions."

Issiah Rumbley







