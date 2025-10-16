Former trooper files lawsuit against Michigan State Police claiming harassment

The Brief A former MSP trooper is filing a lawsuit claiming harassment. Todd Flood claims former inspector Sarah Krebs was punished for speaking out against discrimination.



A federal lawsuit filed by a former trooper against Michigan State Police and its head is claiming harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 spoke with attorney Todd Flood who claims former inspector Sarah Krebs was punished for speaking out against discrimination and misconduct at the highest levels of leadership.

Krebs was on the force for 25 years.

The allegations point to a widespread pattern of discrimination, retaliation, and harassment within the department.

Krebs says after she voiced concerns about racially biased hiring and what she describes as a toxic workplace culture, her authority was taken away, she was removed from leadership roles, and later became the focus of retaliatory internal investigations.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to MSP and they responded with a statement:

"All state departments are required to follow Civil Service Rules and federal law when it comes to hiring practices. The allegation regarding the selection process for the Training Division Commander was thoroughly investigated and closed as not sustained."

