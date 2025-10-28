Former Troy Mayor Jeanne Stine dies at the age of 96

article

The Brief Jeanne Stine, the former Troy mayor, died Tuesday at the age of 96. Stine was elected to the Troy City Council in 1976 and served for 16 years. She was elected Mayor of Troy in 1992.



Former Troy Mayor Jeanne Stine has died at the age of 96, the city government said on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Stine was elected to the Troy City Council in 1976 and served for 16 years until 1992, when she was elected Mayor of Troy, on which she served until 2001. She was then reelected to the City Council and served from 2003 to 2006.

Stine received her bachelors from Wayne State University and worked 33 years as a school counselor and teacher in Clawson.

In 2021, one of the city’s newest parks was named in her honor. FOX 2 was there and talked with her during that time.

You can watch that story below.

That park eventually opened in 2024.