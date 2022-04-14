Former TV 2 reporter Kathy Walsh loses battle with Huntington's Disease at 63

Kathy Walsh - a reporter at TV 2 in the 1990s had a reputation for her fearless tenacity. It was just the kind of fighting spirit she would need years later as she battled Huntington's Disease.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure the cure that they're working on - becomes a reality," she said,

Since 2017, Kathy, her husband, Don Peasley, and son, Carson, have been sharing her story: Her battle with this degenerative neurological condition - that has no cure. Her cognitive decline, the loss of her ability to talk, to walk - and now the loss of Kathy - who died Thursday at the age of 63.

"The vision is a world without Huntington's - but until we get there - raising funds locally to take care of the families here in Michigan is what we really try to do," Don said.

And it's what Don will continue to do with the Huntington's Disease Society of America, because an estimated 1,000 people in Michigan have Huntington's. Another 20,000 may not yet know they have it, but because of Kathy - more people know about this rare and deadly disease.

"She was just a brave, tough fighter - I know she gave it everything she had," said Kevin Roseborough. "She was kind enough to actually really help people understand what Huntington's was by sharing her struggle."

Roseborough, the FOX 2 news director, worked with Kathy in the 1990s.

"She was just a joy to be around, she was funny - a very smart person -a lot of fun," he said. "I know she had a very difficult battle with Huntington's. I know she approached it with the same kind of strength she brought to the job here. My condolences go out to Don, Carson, and the rest of her family."

A family who can take heart from knowing Kathy's struggle will help others and help us all appreciate what we have.

"Every day is a gift," Kathy said. "It's about living every day to the fullest and being the best person you can be."

The family is asking for donations to be made in her honor to the Michigan Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Find it online at: michigan.hdsa.org.

