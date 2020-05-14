Former UAW president Gary Jones pleads not guilty in union corruption scandal

Gary Jones, former UAW President, appeared via video conference Thursday to be arraigned on charges resulting from the union corruption scandal.

Gary Jones appeared in federal court for conspiracy to embezzle union funds, racketeering and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

If convicted of the charges the judge said Jones could face up to five years in prison and face up to $250,000 in fines for each count. Jones pleaded not guilty.

US attorney Matthew Schneider previously accused Jones of conspiring with other UAW officials to steal over $1 million in UAW money and property.

Instead of that cash and property going to help UAW members it was allegedly spent on his own personal enjoyment for things like golf clubs, cigars and spa treatments.

Jones is one of more than a dozen officials to be charged in a wide-reaching probe conducted by the federal government that goes back years.

Jones was given pretty standard bond conditions including not traveling internationally and surrendering his CPL and passport.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.