Former warden, 7 other Michigan prison employees charged in inmate's death

Eight Michigan prison employees, including a former warden from a far-north correctional facility have been charged in relation to an inmate's death from 2019.

A former acting warden, an assistant deputy warden, two corrections officers, and four nurses were all charged with various felonies including involuntary manslaughter.

The inmate that died, Jonathan Lancaster, had stopped eating or drinking while he was imprisoned at the Alger Correctional Facility. He was placed in an observation cell with restraints where he remained for three days.

He reportedly lost more than 50 pounds in 15 days before dying. According to the Michigan Attorney General, there was widespread knowledge of his deteriorating state within the facility.

"This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision," said AG Dana Nessel. "These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster."

"The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met."

The defendants include:

Former Acting Warden Scott Sprader One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Paul Zelenak One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Nathan Moser One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, Barbara Bedient One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC, John Crane One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former MDOC Sargent Jason Denman One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

MDOC Officer Shawn Brinkman One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

The prison is located south of Munising in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The investigation was conducted by Michigan State Police