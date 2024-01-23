Former Wayne County court clerk accused of stealing $60K+ from judge

A former clerk with the Wayne County Circuit Court is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from his boss, a judge.

Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit, worked for the 3rd Circuit Court from 2018 to 2022. During that time, authorities say he illegally obtained an ATM card for the judge’s accounts and used it to make withdrawals and purchases. He also allegedly forged checks presented to the victim to conceal his thefts.

The judge became aware of the missing funds when they were notified of delinquent taxes on a secondary property, despite Allen presenting them with checks made to look like they were sent to satisfy the tax.

Allen is charged with embezzlement, $50,000-$100,000; using a computer to commit a crime; forgery of bank bills/promissory notes, and stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device.

"Everyone should exercise extreme caution in who you permit to access your financial accounts," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Even judges are not immune to theft, embezzlement and fraud perpetrated against them by those they trust the most. Truly anyone can fall victim to financial exploitation crimes."