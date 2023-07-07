FOUND: Detroit police says 2-year-old girl has been recovered, is safe

article

UPDATE: Detroit police says the girl has been located and is safe. Additional details will be released shortly according to a spokesperson.

Detroit police has been looking for Jerrica Harris was last seen with her father leaving the 3200 block of Gladstone at 2 a.m. near Joy Road and Dexter.

The father was arrested at 9 a.m. after a verbal altercation with the mother in a residence in the 9900 block of Cascade in Detroit. The father claimed he thought Jerrica was with the mother.