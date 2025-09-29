Four IEDs found in Grand Blanc Church shooter's pickup truck, ATF says

The Brief Authorities confirmed that the Grand Blanc Township church shooter had loaded his pickup truck with four crude IEDs made of consumer fireworks and smoke canisters. The shooter crashed the truck into the church, opened fire with a rifle, and used gasoline to start the fire that ultimately killed two people and injured several others. The shooter was killed by a responding Department of Natural Resources officer eight minutes after the initial 911 call, ending the attack that left four people dead.



Officials confirmed on Monday that the man who crashed into the Grand Blank Township Church of Latter-Day Saints with his pickup before firing on the crowd, had loaded the truck with explosive devices.

The ATF confirmed to FOX 2 on Monday that there were four IEDs found in the man's truck after it crashed into the church on Monday.

The IEDS were made of consumer grade fireworks and smoke canisters stuck together – but what they were used for is still unclear. It's also not clear if they were modified in any way.

Additionally, gasoline was used to ignite the fire that torched the church.

It's unknown if there were any other explosive devices or suspected devices found during any searches of the shooter's home and property.

The backstory:

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, drove his truck into the church on McCandlish Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the middle of the church's service. After slamming into the church, he got out with a rifle and fired several runs.

A 911 call was immediately made.

Within 30 seconds, officers were on scene and looking for the attacker.

Eight minutes after the initial call, a Department of Natural Resources officer shot and killed him in the back parking lot of the church.

All told, four people were killed in the attack. Two were killed by gunfire and two others were found in the rubble of the church on Sunday.

Monday at 12:30, officials said all victims and survivors had been accounted for.

Featured article