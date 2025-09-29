Michigan church shooting update: Police to provide more details Monday

The Brief Grand Blanc Township police and federal authorities will provide more details at 12:30 p.m. Monday about a deadly shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At last update, four victims were dead, and more victims were believed to be inside the building, which was still being cleared by law enforcement. Attacker Thomas Jacob Sanford is also dead after he was shot by police.



More details are expected Monday about a deadly shooting and fire at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Grand Blanc Township police said an update will be provided at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Watch live above.

Man attacks Grand Blanc Township church

Services at the church had been ongoing for about 25 minutes when an armed man, later identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his pickup truck into the building and then started shooting.

The backstory:

Witness Brian Taylor said churchgoers thought someone had accidentally hit the building when there was a loud bang and saw a crack in the chapel wall around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

"We heard a large, just a large bang," he said.

Taylor said churchgoers thought there had been an accident and went outside to help, but soon realized it wasn't an accident. He described seeing a man he did not recognize driving a truck armed with a rifle before the shooting started.

As Taylor and his wife tried to drive away, he said the suspect shot at their vehicle, causing their windshield to shatter. Taylor suffered a hand injury from shrapnel.

The victims:

Ten gunshot wound victims were found at the church after the shooting. All victims were taken to hospitals, where two later died.

As of Sunday night, one victim remained in critical condition, while the seven other surviving victims were listed as stable. Sanford is also dead after being shot by police.

After authorities were able to gain access to the building that had been heavily damaged by the fire, they discovered two more bodies. Police said those victims had not been shot, and likely succumbed to the fire.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said late Sunday that more victims may be found inside the destroyed building, which hadn't been fully cleared by authorities at last update. As of Monday morning, some churchgoers were still unaccounted for.

What you can do:

If your loved one is missing after attending services at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, contact the reunification number at 248-705-7352.

Who is Thomas Jacob Sanford?

Police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford.

Sanford lived in Burton, about 15 minutes from the church. Sources said he had a wife and a child.

Sources also confirmed that Sanford was a Marine veteran with stints in Iraq.

Grand Blanc church shooting motive

A motive for the church shooting is not known.

After the crime, authorities went to Sanford's home to begin searching in hopes of learning more.

What's next:

The recovery efforts and investigation into this attack, which the FBI is calling "a targeted act of violence," continue.

On Monday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the shooting on FOX News, saying that the FBI was executing multiple search warrants at the suspect's home and homes of relatives. She also said his family members were cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Additionally, the city is providing resources for those impacted by the shooting. These services will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Genesys Health Club. Then, services will be available Wednesday through Friday at the Grand Blanc Senior Center.