article

A massive fiery wreck on I-96 left four people dead and more than a dozen injured after a semi-truck struck numerous vehicles backed up on the highway near M-52.

Michigan State Police say the semi-truck did not see vehicles backing up in the westbound lanes near Webberville in Ingham County and could not stop in time.

The impact of the crash led to a massive fire, with video showing debris spilling off the I-96 overpass onto the road below.

State police said on social media that both Lansing and Brighton-based officers were working with DTE Energy to string power lines along the highway, which required shutting down the expressway.

A shutdown on westbound I-96 at M-52 had just been completed and officers had reopened the highway, when, at the time vehicles had begun to back up.

The deadly wreck happened soon after.

Approximately 15 vehicles were involved in the crash and 17 occupants were taken to hospitals in Lansing.

The massive wreck also led to possible structural damage on the overpass, which could prolong the highway's closure as an investigation is carried out.

A previous version of this story cited the wrong utility company that was doing work on the highway, according to state police. It has since been updated.