Four men sought for vandalizing Dearborn course, doing donuts and wrecking grounds

article

Four men are sought in an investigation into vandalism at the Dearborn Hills Golf Course after several suspects were caught on camera damaging the greens as well as the equipment.

One of the five suspects involved has already been identified, Dearborn police said, but were hoping the public could help them catch the other four.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 when the individuals were seen entering the golf course before being seen tampering with several golf carts.

The suspects then drove the vehicles onto the course at a high speed and doing donuts, which damaged the grass and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The mayor said he was disappointed by the men's actions.

"We take pride in maintaining our public parks, facilities and greenspaces, not only for Dearborn residents but for those who choose to visit our city," said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. "I am disheartened by this attempt to damage the historic grounds of Dearborn Hills, which is known to be the oldest public golf course in our state."

The chief of police also chimed in, saying the men undid hours of hard work and care that goes into maintaining the space.

Anyone with information should call the Department at (313) 943-3345.