Two homes and two spas, all in Macomb County, were raided by law enforcement partnership investigating alleged human trafficking in the the area.

Six people were arrested on Wednesday, May 29 after the Sheriff's Enforcement Team executed search warrants at homes in Macomb Township and Shelby Township, as well as health spas in Shelby Township and Sterling Heights, the office said.

The police partnership included U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Sterling Heights Police Department, and the FBI in Macomb County. The sheriff's office oversaw the operation.

The search warrants were carried out at 7 a.m. at the following locations:

Homes in Macomb Township and Shelby Township

25 Health Spa at 54798 Shelby Rd Shelby Township

Healing Plus Spa at 39573 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights

According to a news release, six individuals were also taken into custody by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.