Four school threats this week in Oakland County, students investigated: ‘They’re going to be held accountable'

By Lauren Edwards and FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 18, 2024 5:26pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Another arrest in Oakland County school raises urgency from sheriff

While one of the most recent arrests was in Southfield after a teen brought a gun to school for protection, the sheriff's office is investigating other threats as well.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - School hasn't even been back in session in Oakland County for a month, but this week, four students found themselves in serious trouble after one brought a gun to school and the other three area accused of making threats.

After Southfield police took a 15-year-old into custody on Tuesday after learning he was carrying a handgun at Southfield Arts & Technology High School, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said this wasn't the only one recently.

"It terrorizes other students, teachers and parents. And, it’s unacceptable," Bouchard said. "We had actually investigated 5 additional threats over the last three days prior —the 13th, 14th, 15th — and three of those cases we actually have three of those students removed from school."

According to Bouchard, the language of the threats was all different but ultimately each one made claims about shooting someone or shooting up a school.

"The three that were actually were removed from school and are pending actions are Rochester Hills at the Rochester High, Commerce, which is Wall Lake Northern, and then in Pontiac at the Pontiac Academy for excellence," Bouchard said.

Law enforcement learned about each threat through he tip line and is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about what they see and hear. 

"I want to make sure parents understand that you know if their kids are saying these kinds of things, whether or not they intend to carry something out, it’s a crime. It’s going to be investigated and they’re going to be held accountable," he said.

Bouchard said students who make threats and are convicted could spend several years at Children's Village.

"It’s an experience no kid wants or should have. And it’s a choice," he said.

Investigations are still underway for all cases and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

