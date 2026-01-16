Fourteen women suing DMC, Sinai Grace Hospital, and ex-nurse charged with sex crimes

The Brief Fourteen women are suing the DMC, Sinai Grace Hospital, and a former nurse charged with multiple sex crimes. A former DMC nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital, William Figueroa Berrios, is charged with multiple sex crimes involving patients.



Fourteen women are now involved in a civil lawsuit filed against DMC, Sinai Grace Hospital, and a former nurse charged with multiple sex crimes involving patients.

Attorneys are now alleging the hospital system knew about the former nurse’s predatory behavior long before his arrest.

Big picture view:

A former DMC nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital, William Figueroa Berrios, is charged with multiple sex crimes involving patients, as well as a separate alleged sexual assault inside a porta potty near Grand Circus Park.

Now, 14 survivors are part of a civil lawsuit, with attorneys alleging the hospital knew Berrios was a predator long before he was arrested and charged in September 2025.

"Sinai Grace has not told the full story," said attorney Bryce Hensley. "What we know based on our investigation and based on the hospital’s own documents signed by the criminal nurse himself is that in April 2024, just months into his work there, Sinai Grace was put on notice."

That notice, attorneys allege, was a complaint from a woman referred to as Jane Doe 1.

"Jane Doe complained of this nurse specifically," said Hensley. "That he requested she remove her clothing before a simple EKG procedure. The record indicates she not only refused this request but then demanded a female nurse going forward."

What they're saying:

Attorneys say the hospital system had records of that complaint, yet did nothing about it until the summer of 2025, when he was finally arrested.

"And this is just the beginning. This is the first piece of evidence before we even engage in the litigation or discovery process. Evidence demonstrating Sinai Grace knew or should’ve known what was happening with its nurses within its walls and under its roof."

"The message the hospital sent to our clients and other women is they don’t care about the safety of their patients and these assaults are the price of doing business," said attorney Jennifer Cascio.