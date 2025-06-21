Fourth of July travel expected to be record-setting across Michigan

article

AAA is projecting a record number of Michiganders will be traveling for this year's Fourth of July.

The agency estimates that over 2.6 million people across Michigan will be on the move during the Independence Day holiday period, from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. This marks an increase of 71,000 travelers, nearly 3% more than last year.

Local perspective:

Regardless of the mode of transportation, it's expected to be a busy travel period.

AAA projects that nearly 2.4 million Michigan residents will drive, about 96,000 will fly domestically, and over 160,000 will take buses, trains, or cruises.

Big picture view:

Across the United States, AAA anticipates 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically, an increase of 1.7 million travelers (2.4%) over last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

"Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. "This year, we're seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday."

By the numbers:

AAA estimates that 61.6 million Americans will drive—a 2.2% increase from last year and the highest number ever recorded. This is 1.3 million more road travelers compared to 2024.

Drivers are advised to prepare their vehicles in advance, as AAA responded to nearly 700,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide during last year’s holiday period for issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty gas tanks.

Gas prices are likely to fluctuate before Independence Day. Last week, oil prices surged in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran, increasing gasoline production costs. While analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, it’s too early to know whether prices will stabilize before the holiday.

Michigan drivers are currently paying $3.30 per gallon, approximately 30 cents less than last year’s holiday.

Air travel is also projecting record-breaking numbers nationwide, with 5.84 million people flying, a 1.4% increase over last year's previous high.

Data from AAA shows round-trip domestic flights averaging $810, up 4% from 2024. Travelers booking last-minute can find better deals by flying midweek, on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Nearly 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise, marking a 7.4% rise over last year.