Fourth suspect wanted in drive-by shooting at Detroit police officers on Telegraph

Detroit Police needs assistance in identifying and locating a male suspect wanted in connection with the shots fired incident that occurred on the city’s west.

Detroit police release video of a man wanted in connection with an early morning drive-by shooting at officers. There were no injuries, luckily despite the white Kia the suspects were in, doing two passes by the gas stations opening fire at DPD.

Photo courtesy Detroit police

The suspect is described as a black male, with long dreadlock braids with a long gun. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Telegraph at Six Mile.



The officers were making a traffic stop when they say a white kia drove by -- and fired shots.

The car then turned around, and started shooting again. Thankfully, no one was hurt and three arrests were already made.

If anyone has seen this individual or knows of his whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime they are asked to please call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.