FOX 2 is the new home of the Detroit Grand Prix starting in 2025

IndyCar racing is coming to FOX 2 and the new home for the Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in 2025.

The announcement was made Tuesday night that FOX 2 will be the official station of the race - in addition to the Indy 500 - "The greatest spectacle in racing."

"We're the Motor City capitol of the world still," said Bud Denker, chairman Detroit Grand Prix. "We love that, we should be proud of that. Having the race in downtown Detroit does that for all of us. It's ingrained in our blood and part of our DNA."

Two-time defending Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden agrees, Detroit is a special place for racing.

"Here in Detroit, there's more of a community aspect than I've seen at any other place," Newgarden said. "There's over a thousand volunteers that work that event. And so to see the community aspect in play, I just think it's a unique thing about Detroit. I kind of feel that love in hometown energy that you don't really get anywhere else."

Over 1,400 volunteers take part in this race - showing how much pride people have.



