Three children die in pair of gas-powered generator accidents indoors

Three children died Saturday from generator fumes in a pair of incidents, amid widespread power outages in SE Michigan.

In both instances gas-powered generators were being used indoors - leading authorities to issue warnings on how they should only be used outside.

Sumpter Township:

Two children were killed by fumes from a gas-powered generator in Sumpter Township on July 4th, police said.

The victims were 8 years old and 12, found inside a garage of a residence on Executive Drive where the generator was being used during a power outage after Friday's storms.

The children were not breathing when police arrived and attempts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful.

Melvindale:

A 16-year-old was found dead in the basement of his family's home on Saturday.

He was found dead inside a residence on the corner of Wood and Clarence streets where a gas generator was being used in the basement.

The teen was the only person inside the home and neighbors told FOX 2 that his parents are currently overseas.

Child Protective Services will be investigating.

What you can do:

Authorities are reminding the public that generators must be used outside. They have to be at least 20 feet away from the house with the exhaust directed away from doors, windows and vents.

Another safety tip is to have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.