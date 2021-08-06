FOX 2 teams up with city of Detroit for all-day pet adoption event

It's a hectic time to be running an animal shelter right now as the influx of pets coming in and out of homes has been sped up by the pandemic.

It's probably an even crazier time to be one of the dogs and cats being cycled through the system.

That's why FOX 2 is teaming up with Detroit Animal Care & Control to see if we can empty the shelters - something that doesn't last long.

"Well, right now, our shelter just like all the shelters in the area are full and we're looking to find homes for great dogs," said Mark Kumpf, director of the Detroit Animal Shelter.

DAC is looking for both adopters and fosters to give some temporary or permanent relief to the pets.

The pet agency has also made it even easier to take ownership of a pet by waiving the adoption fee, pre-neutering and spaying the dogs, which all come with a collar, a leash, a good supply of food, a goodie bag of treats, and their vaccines.

Any potential pet owners are encouraged to get their pets microchipped and licensed so they're easier to identify.

All pets available for adoption can be found on the DAC's website at https://www.friendsofdacc.org/ or on their Facebook page here.

You can also stop by the shelter at 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit each day between 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.