FOX 2’s Maurielle Lue back home after week in hospital with COVID-19

Maurielle Lue is home and resting but is also ready to tell her story after she caught COVID-19 in March, spent 10 days in isolation, before calling a hospital for help. And it’s a good thing she did.

Maurielle talked with Huel Perkins on Thursday for Let it Rip to discuss the fight of her life - which she won. But she’s stressing that other people her age not to let their guard down because this virus was, frankly, terrifying.

Over the past few weeks, Maurielle and Huel have talked as she’s fought the virus. Now that she’s back at home, she’s ready to talk.

"I don’t look like what I’ve been through. I feel so good!. It is so good to be seen, first of all, because there is such a mental component when you deal with COVID-19, especially when you have to be hospitalized. The love, the well-wishes, the phone calls from my FOX 2 family and from viewers definitely got me through. It got pretty scary," she said on Thursday.

Watch the interview Thursday night on Let It Rip as they debate possible new restrictions, vaccine passports, and so much more. Watch it in the player below and come back at 10:30 to watch all of Maurielle's emotional interview.



