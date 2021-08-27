Frankenfest Detroit brings spooky Halloween-themed art, monster exhibits to Historic Fort Wayne

article

Frankenfest, a free festival featuring Halloween fine art, spooky exhibits, paranormal experts, and entertainment, is coming to Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne.

The Halloween-themed event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the fort, which was built in 1845 and is rumored to be haunted.

Related: Horror con Motor City Nightmares returns this summer

There will be more than 75 artists showcasing spooky, mystical, and horror-themed creations, as well as D3 Circus aerial performances, monster exhibits, a car show, guest appearances, food trucks, and more.

A reptile rescue, Saving Scales, will also be at the event with adoptable animals.

‘We are excited to host a celebration of mad, magical, and mystical art and exhibits from the most intriguing vendors! FrankenFest is designed to inspire and foster meaningful connections for all ages, while showcasing one of Detroit’s treasured historical landmarks," said Krista Johnston of Reveal Productions.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.