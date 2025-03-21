The Brief The popular Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge held a soft opening for its new watermark on Friday The Bavrian Blast Waterpark is the state's largest indoor watermark, according to the inn It includes 16 waterslides, a wave pool, and even a swim-up bar for the adults



Michigan's newest, largest, indoor water park is officially open for business at the Frankenmuth lodge, with a soft opening on Friday.

From lazy rivers and wave pools to even a swim-up bar, it's got a little bit of everything for guests.

Big picture view:

After anticipation and delays, a lucky few were afforded the opportunity to enjoy the soft launch of the Frankenmuth lodge's new water park.

As the grand opening inched closer, interest has only grown since the Bavarian Inn said it would be unveiling a new water park. There is no shortage of amenities that will be available to guests once they make their reservation.

That includes:

16 waterslides

Lazy river

Wave pool

An adult-only swim-up bar

Private cabanas

According to postings by the inn, the Bavarian Blast hopes to officially open in April.

Dig deeper:

The addition of a water park was first announced in November 2022, according to the Inn's website. The $80 million project broke ground that December.

According to a news release from the inn, the new water park will be 170,000 square feet that includes new restaurants, smoothie bars, and cafes.

In recent months, the inn has also opened a ropes course, rock climbing walls, bowling, and laser tag.

The last update ahead of the soft launch at the water park was the installation of the copper dome over the Bavarian Blast building, which came on Dec. 19. The custom-made piece came from Kentucky and was crafted by the same company that built the topper over the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus.

What you can do:

According to the Inn's social media, the best way to go to the water park is by booking an overnight stay at the lodge, which comes with wristbands allowing access to the Bavarian Blast.

They are included with the room rate.

Find more information here.