Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge water park adding new slides, swim-up bar as part of $80 million expansion

The Bavarian Inn Lodge water park in Frankenmuth is getting a massive expansion.

More than 20 new attractions are planned, including more water slides, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar for adults. When it's done, the indoor water park will be more than 140,000 square feet.

The $80 million expansion project begins Dec. 13, with plans to open in spring 2024. Some attractions will open in late fall 2023.

"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth."

According to Zehnder, there will be no disruptions to the Family Fun Center, banquet center, hotel rooms, and existing water park amenities.