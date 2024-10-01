Frankenmuth's newest water park featuring adult swim-up bar, 16 new slides slated to open this fall

article

Frankenmuth's newest indoor water park, featuring 16 new waterslides, a swim-up bar, and more is slated to open this fall.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge has been working on an $80 million expansion project, which includes the addition of Bavarian Blast.

When it opens, guests at the hotel can enjoy more than 20 new attractions, including a duel racing water slide, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar for adults. The new additions make the indoor water park more than 140,000 square feet.

"Dedicated to creating enjoyable experiences, our team is eager to offer an attraction never before seen in Michigan. We look forward to introducing this exclusive family-fun experience to our guests," Bavarian Inn President Michael Keller Zehnder said of the racing slide.

The adult-only swim-up bar area will be both inside and outside, with an opening to swim between the two.

The new water park is slated to open later this fall. Bavarian Inn also plans to open a new three-story rope course, rock climbing walls, mini-bowling, and more this fall.

Bavarian Inn is currently hiring. See open positions and apply here.