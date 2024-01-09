Free classes teach Detroit pet owners about care, behavior, more

article

Detroit pet owners can learn care tips and more at free classes hosted by the city's animal care and control.

Ten upcoming classes are planned at three library branches around the city. These classes include education for both new and experienced pet owners.

Learn about vet care, grooming, pet behaviors, how to introduce a new pet to your home, and more. The classes will feature experts - a vet from Animal Clinic East, a trainer from K9 Turbo Training, and the shelter manager of Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Plus, each attendee will get a free bag of pet food.

Pet ownership classes:

Detroit Public Library Edison Branch (18400 Joy Rd)

Jan. 31, Feb. 28, Mar. 27, Apr. 24, May 29

Detroit Public Library Lincoln Branch (1221 Seven Mile E)

Feb. 5, Mar. 4

Detroit Public Library Sherwood Forest (7117 W. Seven Mile)

Apr. 9, May 14, June 11