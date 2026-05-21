Free gas in Royal Oak: 200 drivers receive free fuel from Kroger

UPDATE: The gas giveaway ended just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers can feel some relief at the pump Thursday morning in Royal Oak.

The Kroger at 12 Mile and Stephenson is giving away free gas to the first 200 people. Drivers just need a Kroger card, and those without one can sign up at the gas station. Each driver will get $25 worth of fuel.

Kroger partnered with WWJ and WOMC for this gas giveaway that will help drivers just in time for the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

"We really want to help educate people on how not only can you save in our stores, but you can save at our pump," said Amy Luna, with Kroger.

This giveaway started at 6 a.m., but the first vehicle arrived two hours early to take advantage of the giveaway.