Free snowmobiling weekend lets Michiganders hit the trails across state

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold its free snowmobiling weekend in February.

On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed.

"Free snowmobiling weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," said Ron Olson, the chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas."

