Free swimming, fishing, and play at Oakland County Parks for Juneteenth

All Oakland County parks are free for hikers, dog owners, and swimmers on Monday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation is holding one of its free entry days on Monday. This gives anyone who wants to use the parks a chance to do so for free.

Entry will get you access to trails, dog parks, playgrounds, beaches at Groveland Oaks and Independence Oak.

But it's not just hiking and swimming. Fishing spots at all the county parks – Addison Oaks County Park, Groveland Oaks County Park, Highland Oaks County Park, Independence Oaks County Park, Lyon Oaks County Park – are all 100% free on Monday.

As are the Lyon Oaks Dog Park, Orion Oaks County Park, Orion Oaks Dog Park, Red Oaks Dog Park and Rose Oaks County Park.

Parks are open until 30 minutes after sunset or as posted at the park.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation hosts free days throughout the year – including most federal holidays – but also other days including spring and fall park days. Check the full list here.