The Hudson Cafe plans Troy brunch spot, third location for popular restaurant

A third location for the popular brunch spot The Hudson Cafe is coming soon, this time in Troy.

The restaurant revealed Wednesday that the newest location will open later this year, though the exact date hasn't been shared yet.

The Hudson Cafe's flagship eatery is in Downtown Detroit, with a second spot in Northville that opened this year. The Troy location will be near Big Beaver and Crooks.

Hudson's menu includes breakfast and lunch, with options that are sweet and savory, such as pancakes loaded with sweets.