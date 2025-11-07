Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11
(FOX 2) - To honor those who have served, numerous restaurants around Michigan will have special deals for veterans and service members on Veterans Day.
From free entrees and coffees, to coupons that can be used later, and more, here are the places with specials on Nov. 11.
This list will be updated until Veterans Day. Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.
Veterans Day freebies and deals:
Applebees - Free entree from a special menu
Benihana - Free entree worth up to $49
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. Also, guests with a military ID who dine at BJs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31 will receive a free appetizer coupon for a future visit
Blind Owl - Free entree
Bob Evans - Free meal from special menu
Bonefish Grill - Free bang bang shrimp and drink
Bruegger's Bagels - Free hot or iced coffee
Buca di Beppo - Free lunch entree
Buffalo Wild Wings - 10 free boneless wings and fries
California Pizza Kitchen - Free entree and drink from special menu
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 10 and 11
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen - Free dessert or appetizer
Chili’s - Free meal from special menu
Cracker Barrel - Free Sunrise Pancake Breakfast
Dave & Buster's - Free entree and $10 Power Card for gameplay
Denny’s - Free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon
Dickey's Barbecue Pit - Free pulled pork sandwich
Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free coffee
Famous Dave's - Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side
Firehouse Subs - Buy one, get one free subs
Golden Corral - Free meal from 4 p.m. to close
Hooters - Free meal from special menu with purchase of drink
IHOP - Free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Insomnia Cookies - Free deluxe cookie with a $5 purchase starting Nov. 8 through Nov. 11
Kona Grill - Free entree worth up to $49
Little Caesars - Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse - Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
LongHorn Steakhouse - 10% off meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert
Menchie's - First 6-ounces of frozen yogurt are free
Mission BBQ - Free sandwich
Olive Garden - Free entree from special menu
Outback - Free Aussie three-course meal on Nov. 10 and 11
QDOBA - 50% off entree
Red Robin - Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger
Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Free 3-piece chicken tenders or slice of pizza
Scooter's Coffee - Free medium drink
Smokey Bones - Free meal from special menu
Starbucks - Free 12-ounce hot or iced brew coffee (nitro excluded) for veterans, service members, and military spouses
Texas Roadhouse - Meal voucher to be used at a later date. Available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Wendy's - Free breakfast combo at participating locations
White Castle - Free combo meal at participating locations
Yard House - Free appetizer