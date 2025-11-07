Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11

article

To honor those who have served, numerous restaurants around Michigan will have special deals for veterans and service members on Veterans Day.

From free entrees and coffees, to coupons that can be used later, and more, here are the places with specials on Nov. 11.

This list will be updated until Veterans Day. Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.

Veterans Day freebies and deals:

Applebees - Free entree from a special menu

Benihana - Free entree worth up to $49

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. Also, guests with a military ID who dine at BJs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31 will receive a free appetizer coupon for a future visit

Blind Owl - Free entree

Bob Evans - Free meal from special menu

Bonefish Grill - Free bang bang shrimp and drink

Bruegger's Bagels - Free hot or iced coffee

Buca di Beppo - Free lunch entree

Buffalo Wild Wings - 10 free boneless wings and fries

California Pizza Kitchen - Free entree and drink from special menu

Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 10 and 11

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen - Free dessert or appetizer

Chili’s - Free meal from special menu

Cracker Barrel - Free Sunrise Pancake Breakfast

Dave & Buster's - Free entree and $10 Power Card for gameplay

Denny’s - Free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon

Dickey's Barbecue Pit - Free pulled pork sandwich

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free coffee

Famous Dave's - Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side

Firehouse Subs - Buy one, get one free subs

Golden Corral - Free meal from 4 p.m. to close

Hooters - Free meal from special menu with purchase of drink

IHOP - Free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies - Free deluxe cookie with a $5 purchase starting Nov. 8 through Nov. 11

Kona Grill - Free entree worth up to $49

Little Caesars - Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse - Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

LongHorn Steakhouse - 10% off meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert

Menchie's - First 6-ounces of frozen yogurt are free

Mission BBQ - Free sandwich

Olive Garden - Free entree from special menu

Outback - Free Aussie three-course meal on Nov. 10 and 11

QDOBA - 50% off entree

Red Robin - Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Free 3-piece chicken tenders or slice of pizza

Scooter's Coffee - Free medium drink

Smokey Bones - Free meal from special menu

Starbucks - Free 12-ounce hot or iced brew coffee (nitro excluded) for veterans, service members, and military spouses

Texas Roadhouse - Meal voucher to be used at a later date. Available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wendy's - Free breakfast combo at participating locations

White Castle - Free combo meal at participating locations

Yard House - Free appetizer