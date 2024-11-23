Freeway shooting on I-94 leaves car riddled with bullets
DETROIT (FOX 2) - - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that occurred Friday on westbound I-94 near Moross.
The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. after Detroit Police Department notified the Detroit Regional Communication Center of a ShotSpotter activation on the freeway.
When troopers arrived, they located a vehicle on Moross riddled with multiple bullet holes. Both occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was on the exit ramp to Moross from westbound I-94 when it was fired upon by an unknown vehicle. The suspect and vehicle involved remain unidentified.
Westbound I-94 was temporarily closed as troopers conducted an on-scene investigation, recovering multiple shell casings from the freeway. The investigation remains ongoing.